The Washington Mystics (3-0) defeated the Las Vegas Aces (2-1) on Tuesday at home, 89-76, overcoming an early first half deficit and the absence of two starters in Alysha Clark (foot) and Natasha Cloud (coronavirus protocols).

If you only watched the first half of the game, you would have thought that the Mystics would likely lose this game. Washington got ambushed early and started the first quarter off with a 26-13 deficit when the Aces shot 57.6 percent from the field. While things evened out in the second quarter, Las Vegas was still in control for the first half. Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young scored 14 of their 18 and 19 points, respectively in the at half.

The second half was all Mystics, and then some as they held the Aces to 25 percent shooting for the half. In that time Washington made their comeback to tie the game 54-all with just over four minutes left in the third quarter and ultimately headed into the fourth quarter with a four point lead. And finally in the fourth, Elena Delle Donne scored 8 of her game-high 19 points and Washington kept the pressure on until the end.

While Delle Donne led the Mystics in scoring, Myisha Hines-Allen had the best all-around performance, scoring 15 points, grabbing 8 rebounds and dishing 8 assists tonight. She was actually the quietest in the fourth quarter, but her near triple double is what kept Washington going.

Rui Machida also made her first career start in place of Cloud, scoring 9 points and dishing 4 assists in 29 minutes.

The Mystics’ next game is on Friday when they host the Dallas Wings. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET. See you then.