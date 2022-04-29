Mystics no longer playing the Liberty in preseason game

The Washington Mystics will no longer have a preseason game against the New York Liberty at the Barclays Center on Saturday. Instead, New York will hold a 3 p.m. ET intersquad practice, which will only be available to Liberty season ticket members and approved media, per a Liberty press release. Following the practice, Head Coach Sandy Brondello will host a Q&A for fans and players will sign autographs.

The Mystics finished their preseason with a 1-1 record. In their first preseason game on April 24, they got blown out 88-69 by the Atlanta Dream. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough led the team with 13 points. The Mystics sat several of their key players including Elena Delle Donne and Alysha Clark. In their second and now last preseason game, they beat the Minnesota Lynx by 12 points. Elena Delle Donne put up 21 points in her season debut and Natasha Cloud followed with 18 points.

The next time the Mystics are scheduled to play is at their regular-season opener on Friday, May 6. They’ll host the Indiana Fever at 7 p.m. ET.