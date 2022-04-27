The Washington Mystics won 78-66 against the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday afternoon.

After losing to the Atlanta Dream on the road last weekend, Washington had a strong performance from start to finish. Elena Delle Donne had her preseason debut, scoring 21 points in just under 18 minutes of play, shooting 10-of-13 from the field. Natasha Cloud also scored 18 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

Rookie Shakira Austin came off the bench and played 25 minutes, scoring 8 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Finally, rookie Rui Machida made her preseason WNBA debut with 2 points and 2 assists. While her numbers weren’t super, she did play 18 minutes and dish an assist to Elena Delle Donne for a three-pointer.

For the Lynx, Sylvia Fowles led with 16 points in 15 minutes of playing time.

The Mystics have one more preseason game, when they will face off against the New York Liberty on the road. Tip off is on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.