The Washington Mystics will host the Minnesota Lynx in their second preseason game. Here is the preview:

Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 27 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: None

Injuries

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne (Unlikely to play); Alysha Clark (Unlikely to play); Tianna Hawkins (Unlikely to play)

Lynx: Damiris Dantas (likely out 2-3 weeks); Kayla McBride (Out); Crystal Dangerfield (Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics will return home to face the Minnesota Lynx in their second preseason game. It will be the Lynx's first preseason game of the year. The Mystics are coming off a blowout loss against the Atlanta Dream. It is far too early to panic as they were without key players Elena Delle Donne, Alysha Clark and Tianna Hawkins.

The final roster has yet to be made, so expect Coach Thibault to allow players to showcase their talents as they work to earn a roster spot. In Sunday’s game against the Dream, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough led with 13 points and Megan Gustafson followed with 11 points off of the bench. Rookie Shakira Austin started the game as the team’s center. She finished her debut with 3 points, 1 assist, 12 boards and 6 blocks.