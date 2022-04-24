The Washington Mystics lost to the Atlanta Dream, 88-69 on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta.

The first quarter went in the Dream’s favor as the Dream took at 27-18 lead. Rhyne Howard got the start for the Dream and scored 5 of her game high 15 points. For the Mystics, Linnea Harper had 5 points. Then in the second, things weren’t any better, except for Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scoring 10 of her 13 points to lead Washington. Washington was down 54-36 at that point.

While the second half was more even with Atlanta out scoring Washington 34-33, the damage was done because of their poor first half showing, especially with three point defense where the Dream shot 11-of-19 from deep in that time and 14-of-23 overall. At least Washington kept the team down to 37.5 percent shooting.

Washington was just 8-of-26, with Walker-Kimbrough making 3-of-4 from deep. Lee Seul Kang was the other Mystics player to have a solid shooting night, where she shot 2-of-4 from deep and had 8 points overall. Shakira Austin made her professional debut and got the start tonight, scoring 3 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

For Atlanta, Kristy Wallace led with 17 points.

Is it time to panic? Of course not. Elena Delle Donne and Alysha Clark sat this game to stay fresh for the regular season. But Ariel Atkins and Myisha Hines-Allen still started the game, played over 20 minutes each, and had lackluster performances.

The Mystics will be back in action on Wednesday when they host the Minnesota Lynx for their final preseason game. Tip-off is at 11:30 a.m. ET.