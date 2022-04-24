The Washington Mystics kick off their preseason today against the Atlanta Dream. Here is the preview:

Game Info

When: Sunday, April 24 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Gateway Center Arena at College Park in Atlanta, GA

How to Watch: None

Injuries: None for either. For the Mystics, Elena Delle Donne and Alysha Clark are unlikely to play however.

What to look for

The long WNBA offseason has come to an end and it’s time to get ready for 2022. The Mystics will face off against the team whom they traded their No. 1 pick for before draft day. Rhyne Howard, who was the top pick in this year’s draft, is expected to make her professional debut for Atlanta against Shakira Austin, who was the Mystics’ pick at No. 3.

If Ariel Atkins, Natasha Cloud and Elizabeth Williams all get significant playing time today, it will be nice for us to see, box score-wise, how they can limit veteran guard Erica Wheeler and Atlanta, who is in the beginning of a rebuilding project with first-year head coach Tanisha Wright.