Mystics to introduce Rui Machida on Monday

The Washington Mystics announced on Thursday evening that they will formally introduce Rui Machida to the media in a press conference on Monday evening at 8 p.m. ET.

Machida comes to the Mystics from the Fujitsu RedWave in the Japanese W-League. She had a breakout summer in 2021 in the 2020 Olympics, leading Japan to the Silver Medal in women’s 5X5 basketball after averaging 7.2 points, 12.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds in the Olympics per game in the tournament.

While Machida is certainly going to get a big introduction, it’s important to keep some things in perspective. For the time being, she is likely a backup to Natasha Cloud at the point guard position. Given her passing skills, they could help Washington have one of the better benches in the league this summer.

In addition, this press conference will likely be tailored for the Japanese language press, something that Monumental Sports & Entertainment would be familiar with after the Washington Wizards drafted Rui Hachimura in 2019.

I’m looking forward to seeing what Machida and Head Coach Mike Thibault have to say about her arrival to D.C.