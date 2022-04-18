Though the WNBA allowed training camps to start yesterday, the Washington Mystics are hitting the ground running today. How excited it feels to be back in action after a successful WNBA Draft!

Did somebody say training camp??



IT'S TIME!! Happy Day 1⃣ pic.twitter.com/2xGktqQrAl — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) April 17, 2022

In normal training camp fashion, there are familiar faces and faces not so familiar. The newcomers consist of our two 2022 WNBA Draft picks Shakira Austin and Christyn Williams, undrafted invitees Jennifer Coleman, MeMe Jackson, Rui Machida and Lee Seul Kang, and veterans Linnae Harper and Stephanie Mavunga. Although the Mystics training camp roster has 15, we can’t forget Erica McCall and Elizabeth Williams who most likely have overseas commitments.

What’s noticeable about the announced training camp roster is the amount of guards. Including Machida, the training camp roster has a total of nine guards. Natasha Cloud will likely be the starting point guard, but her backup isn’t for certain and neither is the backup shooting guard position behind Ariel Atkins. This is where Christyn Williams, a guard out of UConn, will have to prove why she deserves one of the roster spots to start the season. It’s going to be a tough battle against the veterans.

The pure excitement is seeing Elena Delle Donne and Alysha Clark who both spent the majority of the 2021 season injured. Clark was out for the entire season, while Delle Donne returned and only played in three games as her back held her out for the remaining of the season. Now she’s pain-free and looking to get back to her normal competitive self! There’s hope she’ll start the season off, but with overcoming back injuries it’s best to play safe than sorry.

Everyone is definitely eager to see how Washington’s third overall pick, Shakira Austin, will prosper. Austin comes out of Ole Miss at the center position, an area in need of some depth. The only competition at that spot is with Megan Gustafson and possibly Myisha Hines-Allen, but depending on how gritty Austin can get, the starting spot for the rookie can be hers.

Washington always holds an advantage in having Head Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault because of his ability to find talent and pull out greatness from anyone regardless of how they started or where they placed in the draft. It’s going to take a lot of hard work as no spot for the final roster is safe. When your number is called, always stay ready and prove it on the court.

Preseason for the Mystics begins on Sunday, April 24 facing the Atlanta Dream followed by the Minnesota Lynx on April 27 in D.C. and end it off on April 30 against the New York Liberty.

The Mystics’ Media Day will also commence today beginning around 10 a.m. ET with the entire training camp roster.