On Thursday, the WNBA announced its national television schedule on Disney Networks. Disney airs sports programming through the local airwaves through ABC stations and on cable through ESPN and ESPN2. The local ABC station in the D.C. area is WJLA-TV.

The Washington Mystics have five nationally televised games. They are:

at Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2) — This will be a matchup between two of the league’s best coaches in Mike Thibault and Cheryl Reeve.

at Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2) — This will be a matchup between two of the league's best coaches in Mike Thibault and Cheryl Reeve.

vs. Chicago Sky on Sunday, May 22 at 3 p.m. ET (ABC) — The Mystics will host the defending WNBA champions who return their star-studded backcourt of Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley as well as two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker. More importantly, at least for Mystics fans, it's also the first time that Emma Meesseman will return to ESA as a member of the opposition. I won't count the World Cup Qualifiers from last February.

vs. Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday, June 14 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2) — Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and the WNBA Runner ups head to town.

at Connecticut Sun on Sunday, July 3 at 1 p.m. ET (ESPN2) — The Mystics travel to the Mohegan Sun Casino to play against Jonquel Jones, the reigning WNBA MVP and her squad.

— The Mystics travel to the Mohegan Sun Casino to play against Jonquel Jones, the reigning WNBA MVP and her squad. vs. Seattle Storm on Saturday, July 30 at 12 p.m. ET (ESPN) — Washington hosts Sue Bird, the longest-tenured player in WNBA history and Breanna Stewart for another exciting match.

The Mystics are looking to return to the WNBA playoffs after missing the postseason for the first time since 2016.