Mystics join a four-team D.C. women’s professional sports coalition

The Washington Mystics have joined in a coalition with three other professional women’s sports teams in the D.C. area: the NWSL’s Washington Spirit (soccer), the WFA’s DC Divas (football) and the Premier Ultimate League’s DC Shadow (ultimate frisbee), according to a press release last Friday. The organization is known as the Washington Coalition of Women’s Professional Sports (WCWPS).

WCWPS aims to be a major supporter of the women’s professional sports teams in the DMV which includes joint service events. Once the Mystics begin playing this summer, it can be expected that Spirit, DC Divas and/or DC Shadow players will also be in attendance. Of course, the Mystics would also be attending other professional women’s sports events as well.

In the release, Alycen McAuley, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for the Washington Mystics said the following:

We’re honored to partner alongside our fellow women’s sports teams here in Washington, DC and to rally together for such an important cause. If we can remove just one of the many barriers that stop girls from continuing their sport participation, we can foster more of the women leaders of tomorrow.

The announcement also comes as the 50th anniversary of Title IX is coming up on June 23. Title IX is a law that prohibits sex discrimination on any education program, including college sports, if they are receiving money from the federal government.