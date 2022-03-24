On Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden named Elena Delle Donne as a Co-Chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, & Nutrition. According to The White House, the committee “aims to promote healthy, accessible eating and physical activity for all Americans, regardless of background or ability.” You can read the release in the link below.

In addition to Delle Donne, Washington-based celebrity chef and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés is the other Co-Chair. Besides owning several restaurants in the D.C. area, Andrés is also one of the Washington Wizards’ celebrity fans, which I find pretty cool.

President Biden and Delle Donne also share common roots, given that they bother come from Delaware. Before Biden became President last year and served as Vice President from 2009-17, he served as a U.S. Senator for Delaware for 36 years. Delle Donne was born and raised in Delaware. She also played college basketball at the University of Delaware before beginning her WNBA career in 2013.

Delle Donne is very excited about the opportunity, which she tweeted about below.

Completely honored by this appointment, especially to co-chair this committee alongside someone as generous, kind, and talented as Chef José Andrés. Thank you @POTUS! I look forward to building awareness around the best ways to take care of our minds and bodies. https://t.co/fHrJVStcv5 — Elena Delle Donne (@De11eDonne) March 23, 2022

The Mystics are also happy about the news.

MAJOR congrats to @De11eDonne for being named the Co-Chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, & Nutrition



https://t.co/DEcJZqzXhb pic.twitter.com/GO4dVWmqtO — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) March 23, 2022

