Mystics to begin preseason on April 24

On Friday, the Washington Mystics released their 2022 preseason schedule. They will begin on Sunday, Apr. 24 with a match against the Atlanta Dream at 3 p.m. ET on the road. They will follow up with a home match at the Entertainment and Sports Arena on Wednesday, Apr. 27 against the Minnesota Lynx. Tip-off for that game is at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The preseason is starting a bit early this year due to the 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Australia. It also may compress the time for training camp given that the Draft will be on April 11. The Mystics will have the first overall pick in the draft.

Washington begins the 2022 WNBA season on May 6 when they play the Indiana Fever. The Mystics missed the playoffs last season with a 12-20 record, but are expected to have a fully healthy Elena Delle Donne for the season. If she does play most of the season, Washington should be a team that has a good chance to make a deep playoff run this season.