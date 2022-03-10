2022 WNBA Draft to be held on April 11

On Thursday, the WNBA announced that the 2022 Draft will be held on Monday, April 11 at 7 p.m. ET in New York City. The Washington Mystics hold the No. 1 pick in the Draft and it is their only pick in the draft as of this date.

With the date of the draft now finalized, we will now lay our attention on the players whom Washington is likely to consider at No. 1 along with some other players who may be dark horses if unforeseen circumstances happen. Today, Lyndie Wood posted a profile on Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard, who is likely the No. 1 pick if Washington decides to pick a guard.

The 2022 WNBA Draft will be aired on ESPN and can also be streamed on the ESPN App. How are you feeling about the Mystics now that the next big part of the offseason calendar is almost here? Let us know in the comments below.