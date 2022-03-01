The Washington Mystics will be celebrating their 25th anniversary as a WNBA team this upcoming season. On Tuesday morning, the team unveiled their plan to honor their first Hall of Fame class and their 25th anniversary logo.

This season is 25 years in the making!



Join us as we celebrate all year long.



>> https://t.co/7D5pgTjCOB#MYSTICS25 pic.twitter.com/DxRBo5DAq9 — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) March 1, 2022

On June 19, the 25th anniversary of the Mystics’ first home game, the team will honor their first Hall of Fame class of Vicky Bullett, Chamique Holdsclaw and Murriel Page with a halftime induction ceremony. “The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a retro view finder featuring photos from some of the top moments in franchise history,” the team announced.

Throughout the season, fans will see the Mystics’ 25th anniversary logo, which is inspired by the grooves of basketball, on the Mystics court and on Mystics official player on-court warm-ups. According to a press release, the logo “is modern yet features call backs to the Mystics’ early days.”

The @WashMystics unveil their 25th anniversary logo



It will appear on the Mystics court and on official player on-court warm-ups, per the team. #WNBATwitter pic.twitter.com/SJIwNSds0r — Greydy (@GreydyDiaz) March 1, 2022

“The color silver, which is part of the team color palette, also represents and is associated with a 25th anniversary celebration,” the team said. “Joined with navy, also part of the team color scheme, emphasizes the franchise’s stability, strength, authority, and our connection to the most powerful city in the world.”