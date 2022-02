The long-time Washington Mystics power forward has moved on and reportedly signed with the Chicago Sky. Here is our celebration of Meesseman’s time in D.C.

Belgian power forward Emma Meesseman played for the Washington Mystics from the 2013-2020 WNBA seasons. After skipping the 2021 WNBA season, she is returning to play stateside but reportedly with the Chicago Sky.

Let’s take this week to celebrate Emma’s time in D.C. with this stream, which times up quite nicely because the Belgium women’s national basketball team will play at the Entertainment and Sports Arena from Feb. 10-11 in two games for the FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.