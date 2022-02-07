Emma Meesseman is back in the DMV, not with the Washington Mystics, but as a member of the Belgium women’s national basketball team as they prepare for the FIBA Women’s World Cup this week. In addition, she’s also reportedly signing with the Chicago Sky, so her time in D.C. has come to an end.

We’re going to spend this week at Bullets Forever revisiting her time in Washington, since she was the first player the Mystics built around starting with their rebuild in 2013, through the time they won a championship in 2019. We’ll have a roundtable and perhaps bring back a piece or two from the archives. All while the WNBA free agency and trade season are in full swing. And don’t worry, Washington Wizards fans — we are still putting out trade deadline content too!

At any rate, here is a survey for all the Mystics fans out there on how they did in free agency and what YOUR favorite moment on Meesseman’s career is. Fill it out now, since it will only be good for about 24 hours!

We will share the results later this week!

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

