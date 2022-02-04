Mystics sign Lee-Seul Kang and Klara Lundquist to training camp

The Washington Mystics have signed guards Lee-Seul Kang and Klara Lundquist to training camp contracts, according to a Friday afternoon press release from the team.

Head Coach and General Manager Mike Thibualt previously signed Kang to a training contract in 2020. The 5-11 shooting guard averaged 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game with her South Korea national team during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Kang was productive for South Korea in FIBA Women’s Asia Cup in October 2021, averaging 10.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in six games. Kang has played for KEB Hana Bank of the Women’s Korean Basketball League.

Lundquist, who signed a contract with the Mystics that was suspended for the 2021 season, is currently playing for VBW Arka Gdynia of the Polish league. The 5-8 guard is averaging 5.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. She was named the 2021 Player of the Year in the Swedish League.

The Mystics tweeted out a photo along with the announcement that shows the squad minus one person, who has yet to be revealed.