It’s news to much of the WNBA universe and now it’s even more official. Tina Charles has signed a one-year deal with the Phoenix Mercury on a fully protected contract at $108,000. Her time with the Washington Mystics has ended.

Washington got Charles in a three-team trade giving up at the time Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, their pick in the 2020 draft and picks in the 2021 draft as well to the New York Liberty. Charles then opted out the 2020 season being granted a medical exemption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mystics then re-signed her with hopes of getting a championship run going.

She led the league in scoring in 2021 under the helm of General Manager and Head Coach Mike Thibault averaging 23.4 points per game and was third in rebounds averaging 9.6 rebounds. Her reward was making the All-WNBA Second Team.

Charles will be joining a Phoenix team home to Skylar Diggins-Smith, Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, who recently went to the WNBA Finals. Adding Charles could get them back to the Finals and even a chance at winning it since she is missing a championship among her many accolades.

We wish you the best Tina!