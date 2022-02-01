WNBA Free Agency 2022: Mystics re-sign Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

The Washington Mystics announced that they re-signed Shatori Walker-Kimbrough. She played for Washington from 2017-19 where she was part of the 2019 championship team and spent the 2020 season with the Phoenix Mercury and the beginning of the 2021 season with the Connecticut Sun.

She returned to the Mystics in 2021 midseason where she averaged 7.4 points per game and started 13 of her 16 games. She also made a career-high 51.3 percent of her shots while in Washington. Before 2021, Walker-Kimbrough did not make more than 43 percent of her shots over the course of a season.

According to Her Hoop Stats, Walker-Kimbrough would be on a training camp contract worth the veteran minimum. However, given the construction of the roster, it’s likely that she will make the opening night roster. WNBA teams are limited to just six players who are on guaranteed deals.

Welcome back to D.C. Shatori!