The Washington Mystics have signed Tianna Hawkins to a contract, according to a press release by the team.

Last season, Hawkins played for the Atlanta Dream, where she averaged 4.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. She spent most of her career in Washington where she spent the 2014-20 seasons and was part of their 2019 championship team. Hawkins spent her rookie season with the Seattle Storm in 2013 after being drafted No. 6 overall that season.

While terms could not be disclosed, Her Hoops Stats indicated that her deal will be for the training camp minimum of $72,141.

This is a good signing for the Mystics. They are familiar with Hawkins’ strengths and for Hawkins, she is very familiar with the team. In addition, Hawkins is from the D.C. area and went to college at nearby Maryland. Sometimes, it is just better to play close to home.

Welcome back to D.C., T-Hawk!