The WNBA season schedules are out and the Washington Mystics will open their season at home at the Entertainment and Sports Arena on Friday, May 19 facing the New York Liberty.

The Mystics will have two three-game road trips in June and also in July. They’ll also have two four-game home stands in July and August playing a season-high seven games in the month of August as well. Only one game, however, will not be played at the Entertainment and Sports Arena but instead at Capital One Arena as it’s the Camp Day game in July against the Indiana Fever.

This marks the 27th WNBA season and will now have 40 games played per team, a new record. All teams will play 20 games at home and 20 games on the road. The regular season will conclude on September 10 having all 12 teams play on that day.