The Washington Mystics will have the No. 4 overall selection in the 2023 WNBA Draft, after the lottery was decided on Friday evening.

The 4️⃣th pick goes to the @WashMystics — WNBA (@WNBA) November 11, 2022

The No. 3 pick went to the Atlanta Dream, the No. 2 pick to the Minnesota Lynx and the No. 1 pick next season will go to the Indiana Fever, who have won the lottery for the first time in franchise history.

FIRST TIME IN FRANCHISE HISTORY.



we will have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/raYgQQNIif — Indiana Fever ⛹️‍♀️ (@IndianaFever) November 11, 2022

Washington came into the draft lottery with the third best odds of getting the No. 1 pick. This is because the Sparks had a combined 25-43 record over the last two seasons and had the third best odds. The pick the Sparks originally held was traded to the Dream. The Dream subsequently used this pick and the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 draft for the No.1 overall pick that the Mystics had. Washington drafted Shakira Austin with that No. 3 pick which was originally Atlanta’s.

The Mystics haven’t had the No. 4 pick since 2013 when they selected Tayler HIll. Hill went on to spend five years in Washington.

I am fine with the Mystics picking at No. 4, even if they “lost” this draft lottery. If Washington kept the No. 1 overall pick for 2022, they would have selected seventh overall next season.

The 2023 WNBA Draft is on April 10.

Let us know your reaction to the pick in the comments below.