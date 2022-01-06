The Washington Mystics have signed Megan Gustafson to a training camp contract the team announced Tuesday morning via Twitter.

OFFICIAL: Megan Gustafson has been signed to a training camp contract pic.twitter.com/UYzOWhgQA3 — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) January 6, 2022

Gustafson, a restricted free agent, is entering her fourth WNBA season after spending her first two seasons with the Dallas Wings and last season with the Mystics through an injury hardship contract in June and a remainder of the season contract in August.

The center played a total of 11 contests with Washington in 2021, averaging 4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 9.9 minutes per game. Gustafson has her first professional career start with the Mystics last September, which turned out to be her best game of the season. She finished with 12 points and 8 rebounds in her 21 minutes on the floor.

The Mystics currently have five unrestricted free agents (Tina Charles, Theresa Plaisance, Leilani Mitchell, Shavonte Zellous and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough) and another restricted free agent in Myisha Hines-Allen so head coach and general manager Mike Thibault will have plenty of decisions to make in the coming weeks.