The Emma Meesseman Era with the Washington Mystics has come to an end. It just didn’t end in a way that some of you expected given that she skipped two of the last four seasons due to international play. Anyway, I’ll cut to the chase.

The forward will be signing her next WNBA contract with the Chicago Sky, according to Rachel Galligan of WInsidr.

Sources tell @Winsidr that the Chicago Sky have agreed to terms with Emma Meesseman. — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) January 31, 2022

The news on Meesseman possibly signing with Sky came relatively quickly and recently. It started when the recently-retired Belgian national team and WNBA center Ann Wauters took a job as an assistant coach for Chicago last week. Wauters soon went on Belgian television and made no attempt to hide the fact that she was recruiting Meesseman, who was an unrestricted free agent. Chicago also had numerous connections with Meesseman, because Chicago head coach James Wade was an assistant in the past for UMMC, her professional team. Starting guards Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley also play for UMMC.

Related The Sky are pursuing Meesseman in free agency

Meesseman averaged 13 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in the 2020 season, the last season she played. and 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in her WNBA career for Washington. She was part of a four-player rookie class in 2013, the first year General Manager and Head Coach Mike Thibault was in charge of the team. After the other rookies in her class left in subsequent years, Meesseman ultimately became the first piece of Washington’s 2019 WNBA championship team. Meesseman was also named a 2015 WNBA All-Star and the 2019 Finals MVP during her tenure in Washington. With this news are no players left from Thibault’s first season in Washington.

The Chicago Sky cannot announce the signing until at least tomorrow.

Though Meesseman is no longer a Mystics player, fans can still come out and support her and the Belgium women’s national basketball team next week, since they will be at the Entertainment and Sports Arena for the FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers. We encourage you to buy tickets to root for Team USA, but also for Meesseman and Belgium, where the Cats are looking to make their second straight World Cup berth.

Bedankt voor alles, merci pour tout Emma!