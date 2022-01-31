The Washington Mystics will sign center Elizabeth Williams to a contract, according to Howard Megdal of The IX and Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post.

Can confirm Emma Meesseman has reached an agreement with the Sky. (@RachGall first).

And that the Mystics have reached an agreement with Elizabeth Williams. (@howardmegdal first).

Additionally, sounds like Shatori Walker-Kimbrough is close to a deal with the Mystics. #wnba — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) January 31, 2022

Mystics will now have four players that have made an all-defense team since 2019: Natasha Cloud, Alysha Clark, Ariel Atkins and Elizabeth Williams. #WNBA — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) January 31, 2022

Williams has played in the league since 2015 where spent her rookie season with the Connecticut Sun and for the Atlanta Dream from 2016-21. She was an All-Star in the 2017 season and was the Most Improved Player in the 2016 season. Last season, she averaged 5.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

In Washington, Williams will beef up the Mystics’ low post on the defensive end. She was named to the All-Defensive First Team in 2020. In addition to Ariel Atkins, Natasha Cloud and Alysha Clark, Williams will be the fourth player on Washington to be an All-Defensive team player since 2019. This should make the Mystics one of the stingiest teams on paper in 2022.

Finally, with Williams signing in D.C., that effectively ends Tina Charles’ one (or technically two) year stint in the nation’s capital. Given that the Mystics didn’t have cap room to begin with, this is no surprise.

And not a surprise, but source with knowledge of the situation says Tina Charles will not be returning to the Mystics. #WNBA https://t.co/BUums9HEgI — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) January 31, 2022

The Mystics cannot announce this or any other move until at least tomorrow.

Welcome to D.C. Elizabeth!