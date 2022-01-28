The Washington Mystics will re-sign Myisha Hines-Allen to a multi-year contract, according to Rachel Galligan of Winsidr on Friday.

Hines-Allen entered the 2022 WNBA free agency period as a restricted free agent. She has the right to sign an offer sheet with any other team which Washington can match. Given that she averaged 12.9 points, 7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in the 2021 season and was an All-WNBA second team member in the 2020 season, it is not surprising that she would have been a priority for Washington to re-sign this year.

The Mystics have other key free agent players to make decisions on, most notably Tina Charles, who was the 2012 WNBA Most Valuable Player and the league’s leading scorer last season. However, she came to Washington hoping to play for a team with a serious chance of winning the championship. Instead, the Mystics were lottery bound.

Washington cannot announce any signings until Feb. 1.

