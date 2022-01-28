 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

WNBA Free Agency 2022: The Mystics will re-sign Myisha Hines-Allen, according to report

The young rising star is a key addition for Washington as they look to build around other young players like Ariel Atkins and veterans like Natasha Cloud and Elena Delle Donne.

By Albert Lee
/ new
Minnesota Lynx v Washington Mystics
Myisha Hines-Allen was one of the Mystics’ top priorities heading into free agency.
Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

The Washington Mystics will re-sign Myisha Hines-Allen to a multi-year contract, according to Rachel Galligan of Winsidr on Friday.

Hines-Allen entered the 2022 WNBA free agency period as a restricted free agent. She has the right to sign an offer sheet with any other team which Washington can match. Given that she averaged 12.9 points, 7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in the 2021 season and was an All-WNBA second team member in the 2020 season, it is not surprising that she would have been a priority for Washington to re-sign this year.

The Mystics have other key free agent players to make decisions on, most notably Tina Charles, who was the 2012 WNBA Most Valuable Player and the league’s leading scorer last season. However, she came to Washington hoping to play for a team with a serious chance of winning the championship. Instead, the Mystics were lottery bound.

Washington cannot announce any signings until Feb. 1.

WELCOME BACK MYISHA!

Loading comments...