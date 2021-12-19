2022 WNBA Draft Lottery Results: Mystics get the No. 1 pick!

On Sunday, the WNBA held its lottery for the 2022 Draft. And the WASHINGTON MYSTICS HOLD THE CARDS! THEY HAVE THE NO. 1 PICK IN THE DRAFT!!!!!!!!!

Rewatch the moment the @WashMystics won the 2022 No.1 pick



Congrats AGAIN!! pic.twitter.com/bT6ERGHIzV — WNBA (@WNBA) December 19, 2021

Natasha Cloud represented the Mystics on the day of the lottery, where she replaced Chamique Holdsclaw last minute.

Before the order is revealed.....



Hear from the teams' reps⤵



ESPN pic.twitter.com/HxmA6F10zG — WNBA (@WNBA) December 19, 2021

Washington initially had the third-best odds of winning the draft at 10.7 percent. They surpassed the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream, who will pick second and third, respectively. The Dallas Wings (via the Los Angeles Sparks) had the fourth-best odds of picking first in the draft and will pick at No. 4 next year.

My reaction? Wow! All my years suffering as a Mystics fan in the 2000s and early 2010s are turning around. The Mystics won the title just two years ago and will now have their pick on who to choose in next year’s draft! Alternatively, they could use that pick to trade for a superstar, but this very rarely happens.

The top college senior in this year’s WNBA Draft is generally regarded to be 6’2 Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard, who is a three-time All-SEC first-team player — and she could have been a top pick in last year’s draft if it weren’t for some technicalities. Now that she’s a senior, there’s little doubt that she would be one of the top prospects on General Manager and Head Coach Mike Thibault’s radar. That said, the college season is long and we will take a look at more prospects as well.

The 2022 WNBA Draft will be held at a date to be determined next April.

CONGRATULATIONS MYSTICS!!!!!!!!!!!!!