Mystics release 2022 WNBA season schedule

The WNBA released its 2022 regular season schedule Thursday afternoon. The Washington Mystics, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary as a WNBA team, will open their season on May 6 with a home game versus the Indiana Fever.

Every key moment. Every clutch basket. You need to be here!



Only 148 days 'till tip off!#MYSTICS25 // #TogetherDC pic.twitter.com/vZ5sAuMToR — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) December 9, 2021

There will be even more basketball this season. The league has increased the total games for all teams this upcoming season with each playing a record-high 36 games. Last season teams had a 34-game schedule.

In the first month of the season, Washington will host the Las Vegas Aces, Dallas Wings, 2021 WNBA Champion Chicago Sky and the Atlanta Dream. The Mystics will suit up for just one back-to-back this season, with a home weekend matinee series against the Seattle Storm.

The Mystics will play one game this upcoming season at Capital One Arena for the team’s annual Camp Day game against the New York Liberty on July 21. All other homes games will be played at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Southeast D.C.

The Commissioner’s Cup will return for its second season with each team playing 10 qualifying games. The two teams (one Eastern Conference and one Western Conference) with the best qualifying records will play in the Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game on July 26.

More key WNBA dates include: WNBA Draft on April 11, Training Camp beginning on April 17 and pre-season games starting April 22.

To celebrate the Mystics’ 25th anniversary, there will be “celebration of past players, highlights of top moments in franchise history, and recognition of a loyal fan base,” said the team in a press release. “Plans surrounding the 25th anniversary season including a logo, along with other anniversary festivities will be announced at a later date.”

148 days until the Mystics’ regular season begins!