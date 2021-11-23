On Tuesday, FIBA held the 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Qualifying Tournament’s group draw in Geneva, Switzerland. The USA Basketball women’s national team will play in Group D with Belgium, Russia and Puerto Rico.

The remaining groups are below.

What are your thoughts after today’s Draw? A looot of exciting match-ups are happening in February, and we can’t wait #FIBAWWC pic.twitter.com/7DmCDwb4zK — FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWWC) November 23, 2021

The qualifying tournament will be from Feb. 10-13, 2022.

The biggest news, from a D.C. standpoint is that some arena in Washington will host both the USA and Belgium for a game. Emma Meesseman is the top player for the Belgian Cats, and she will have a homecoming of sorts when that game happens. In 2019, she played for the Washington Mystics, who won the WNBA championship that year.

While it could (and should) be a homecoming for Meesseman by D.C. area Mystics fans, it will also be interesting to see how well the Belgian fans travel.

Since early November, the United States lifted its non-essential travel ban on non-Americans who were in the European Union’s Schengen Area (Belgium is in it), provided travelers test negative for the coronavirus and are at least two weeks removed from the first/second dose of the Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Covisheild, Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccines to be considered “fully vaccinated.”

The roster for the USA Basketball women’s national team has not been determined yet, though Mystics center Tina Charles and guard Ariel Atkins were members of the Olympic team. Dawn Staley, the head coach for Team USA during the Olympics, leaned toward stepping down after the Games, but could still return. If she doesn’t, it seems likely that USA assistant (and Minnesota Lynx head coach) Cheryl Reeve may be the successor.