Lebanon defeats Jordan in FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Division B 2021 Final, 80-40

On Saturday, Lebanon defeated Jordan, 80-40 in the final of the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Division B 2021 Final in Amman. With Lebanon winning the match, they get promoted to Division A for 2023’s continental competition. Also, by getting promoted to Division A, the Lebanese team could play for a future Olympic berth in 2024, but the road will be difficult given that they will play other top Asian teams like Japan, the defending Olympic silver medalists, Australia, China and Korea.

Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud played 38 minutes for Jordan in the final but only scored 7 points on 3-of-13 shooting while also dishing 6 assists. The Jordanians only shot 23.7 percent from the field while Lebanon shot 51.6 percent from the field themselves. They also out rebounded Jordan, 45-31.

Rebecca Akl led the Lebanese team with 22 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Since Cloud has now played in a FIBA continental cup for another country’s senior national team, she is generally not allowed to play for another country. She was in consideration for the USA Basketball women’s national 3x3 team for the 2020 Olympics but was ultimately not selected.

Cloud averaged 16.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game in four appearances she made for the Jordanian national team.