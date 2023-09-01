LSU men’s basketball assistant coach Cody Toppert has been hired as the Capital City Go-Go’s new head coach, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Toppert replaces Ryan Richman, who took a position to be a head coach of a Japanese professional team last June.

The Washington Wizards are hiring LSU assistant Cody Toppert to be the franchise’s G League head coach with the Capital City Go-Go, sources tell ESPN. Toppert previously worked with the Phoenix Suns as an NBA assistant and G League head coach. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 1, 2023

Toppert has significant experience coaching at both the college and professional level. Last season, the Tigers were just 14-19, but it was just the first season at head coach Matt McMahon’s tenure in Baton Rouge.

Before coming to LSU, Toppert spent three years at Memphis (2019-22) where he was part of their 2021 NIT championship team. He was also an assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns (2018-19) and the head coach of the then-D-League’s Northern Arizona Suns.

Before becoming a coach, Toppert played professionally in the D-League and in Europe after a successful four-year college career at Cornell.