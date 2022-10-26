Washington Wizards guard Johnny Davis could be spending time with the Capital City Go-Go, according to NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes. Head Coach Wes Unseld, Jr. said the comments during media before the Wizards hosted the Detroit Pistons.

Wes Unseld Jr. says it’s possible the Wizards will send rookie Johnny Davis to the G-League to get him more minutes since he’s outside of their NBA rotation. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) October 25, 2022

I know. Matt Modderno wrote recently that it didn’t make sense for Davis to spending “significant time in the G League” with the Go-Go. But the reality is that Davis hasn’t cracked the rotation. His first NBA game action was last night. And he was scoreless in garbage time.

While I concur with Matt that Davis won’t be spending let’s say .... two-thirds of the season in the G-League, I can see him spending close to half the season with Capital City because ... he clearly isn’t NBA rotation material right now.

Since the Wizards and Go-Go share the same practice facility at (or right next to) the Entertainment and Sports Arena, it’s not like Davis won’t be around the Wizards for significant stretches of time. Also, Davis can use any professional game reps that he can get.