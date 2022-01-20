Spectate in style with the Capital City Go-Go’s new courtside experience

I’ve long been a proponent of the Capital City Go-Go because I think it’s a great avenue for the team to continue developing players that need minutes, but aren’t quite ready for NBA action. But just in terms of fan experience, Go-Go games provide a great option for fans and families to see high-level basketball at a family-friendly ticket price.

The G-League bills their product as a seeing the stars of tomorrow today. With players like Isaiah Todd and Kyree Walker on the roster, that might actually be the case (fingers crossed). Both players have shown flashes of the incredible talent that landed them on the radar of draft evaluators at a young age.

Beyond just the quality of basketball, the Go-Go is offering a first-class fan experience for a much more reasonable price (compared to NBA games). If you’ve ever wanted to sit courtside but didn’t want to spend thousands of dollars, they have an option you’ll want to check out.

For $59, fans can buy tickets to the lounge and sit right on the floor. Tickets include a courtside seat on a couch lining the court and unlimited food and beverage throughout the game. The drinks and snacks include: popcorn, hotdogs, assorted selection of chips, house snack mix, Pepsi soft drinks, and domestic beer and wine.

The ticket operations group for the Go-Go is running a new program called Capital City Sips where fans can purchase single game tickets to that lounge for $50 instead of $59. Groups can buy out the whole lounge for corporate events as well.

That discounted price is available for home games on January 28th, March 25th, and April 1st. The promo code “BFGOGO” will unlock the deal for $50 tickets, which is an exclusive code for Bullets Forever.

I was offered the opportunity to try the lounge out firsthand and really enjoyed it. Not that the seats they offer the media aren’t nice, but sitting right on the floor was just very unique. I discussed the experience in more detail on this week’s Bleav in Wizards podcast.

You can really hear the players communicating with each other and understand how they interact during the course of the game. For instance, during the game, Greg Monroe was operating like a coach on the floor and it was very enlightening to listen to him tell his teammates to “cut here” or attack an opponent on a particular side.