Wizards sign Jaime Echenique to 10-day hardship contract

The Washington Wizards have signed Capital City Go-Go center Jaime Echenique to a 10-day hardship contract. He averaged 12.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game with them in the G-League showcase last fall where he started 13 of his 14 games.

Before coming to the Go-Go, Echenique played for Acunsa GBG in Spain for the 2020-21 season and at college for the Wichita State Shockers. Assuming he gets playing time, Echenique will make his NBA debut tonight. In addition, he will be the first Colombian to play in the NBA assuming this happens.

Echenique comes to the Wizards as multiple players are placed into coronavirus protocols and his signing comes as an attempt to prevent a postponement. Washington had eight players get placed into protocols in the past week, but Bradley Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were cleared to return to play tonight, according to the team.

Washington plays the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET. at home. Welcome to NBA, Jaime!