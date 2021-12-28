 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wizards sign Craig Sword to 10-day hardship exemption contract

Sword is averaging 6.4 points per game for the Capital City Go-Go this season during the G-League showcase

By Albert Lee
2021 G League Winter Showcase - Iowa Wolves v Captial City Go-Go
Craig Sword is now on the Wizards’ roster under a hardship exemption.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Washington Wizards announced that they signed Capital City Go-Go guard Craig Sword to a 10-day hardship exemption contract.

Sword averaged 6.4 points per game for Capital City in the G-League Showcase in 14 appearances. He has played three G-League seasons for the Erie BayHawks (2017-19), Grand Rapids Drive. He was also part of the TBT Winner-Take-All tournament where he made this buzzer beater.

Internationally, Sword has played for teams in Poland and Mexico.

Before his professional career, Sword was a four-year college player for Mississippi State, where he averaged 12.1 points per game in 123 appearances throughout his college career.

The Wizards are bringing in Sword to build up their guard depth in an emergency. Numerous guards, like Bradley Beal, Raul Neto and Aaron Holiday are out due to being placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and have the coronavirus. Hopefully, Sword will make the most out of what will be his first opportunity on an NBA team.

