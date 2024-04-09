The Washington Wizards lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday, 130-121.

A slew of injuries to key players plauged Washington before tipoff. All three centers on the roster — Marvin Bagley III, Richaun Holmes and Tristan Vukcevic — missed Tuesday’s game due to injury.

That depleted frontcourt didn’t phase the Wizards at all in the first quarter, shooting a scorching hot 70% through the game’s opening minutes. Jordan Poole and Corey Kispert drained a pair of threes to put their squad ahead early, 19-5.

The hot start continued throughout the quarter. Washington put up its most points in a first quarter this season, dropping 44 points on the T-wolves to lead by 18 after Q1.

As expected, Minnesota adjusted in the second quarter, upping their defensive intensity to force Washington turnovers. Those bad passes led to easy buckets for Minnesota, allowing them to climb to within 10 by halftime.

Anthony Edwards paced Minnesota with 21, and Poole led Washington with 17 as the Wizards took a double-digit lead into the locker room, 70-60.

After halftime, it was all Minnesota. Nickeil Alexander-Walker was the story, scoring at will to bring his squad all the way back. After trailing by as many as 21 points, the Timberwolves took their first lead of the game, 92-89, bringing Target Center to life.

From that moment on, the Wizards continued to fight, but their hot start seemed like just that: a quarter in which they made some tough shots, but ultimately couldn’t sustain that level of offensive success.

The Timberwolves did what great teams do in the fourth quarter and buried Washington before an ounce of momentum could be created. Rudy Gobert blocked shots, Anthony Edwards added to his impressive scoring performance by notching his 51st point and the Timberwolves handled business against the league’s second-worst team.

Washington fell in Minnesota, 130-121.