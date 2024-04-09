Which Wizards players are also among UConn’s greats?

The Connecticut Huskies won the 2023-24 NCAA Division I men’s basketball national championship yesterday against the Purdue Boilermakers. This is UConn’s sixth national championship in men’s basketball, tied for third all time with the North Carolina Tar Heels. On top of that the Huskies also won last year’s national championship.

When you add that UConn’s even more well-known women’s basketball team has won the most national championships in their sport (11 in all), it’s safe to say that Storrs is the capital of college basketball. Also, many of the best college basketball players go on to have successful professional careers. So since we cover the Washington Wizards on this site, how deep are the ties between UConn’s men’s basketball alumni and the Wizards?

The answer? Very deep. In fact, many of UConn’s best men’s basketball players have gone on to wear Wizards teal and gold or Monumental red, white and blue after making it to the NBA. Here are some of those legends.

Three of UConn’s six Final Four Most Outstanding Players have been Wizards!

Richard Hamilton (1999-2002) — When UConn won their first men’s basketball national championship in 1998-99, Hamilton was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player. He would go on to be drafted by the Wizards in the first round later that year and play his first three seasons in D.C. before being traded to the Detroit Pistons, where he would win an NBA championship (and the team he’s most associated with). Hamilton averaged 15.6 points with the Wizards in his three seasons.

Richard Hamilton (1999-2002) — When UConn won their first men's basketball national championship in 1998-99, Hamilton was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player. He would go on to be drafted by the Wizards in the first round later that year and play his first three seasons in D.C. before being traded to the Detroit Pistons, where he would win an NBA championship (and the team he's most associated with). Hamilton averaged 15.6 points with the Wizards in his three seasons.

In 2004, UConn won their second men’s basketball national championship, and also became the first (and still the only) university to win the men’s and women’s national championships in the same year. While Huskies will remember the 2003-04 season as Diana Taurasi’s time, who would go on to be the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer (and she’s still playing for the Phoenix Mercury today), Okafor had a solid 10-year NBA career of his own after winning the Final Four’s Most Outstanding player. He played one season for the Wizards, averaging 9.7 points and 8.8 rebounds in 79 appearances. Okafor is also credited for helping John Wall make a big leap. Shabazz Napier (2020) — The Huskies won their fourth national championship in men’s basketball in 2014, and they also won the women’s championship that year! For the men’s side, Napier was the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player. As an NBA player, Napier was a journeyman in six seasons, playing for the Wizards in 20 appearances and 10 starts over the latter half of the 2019-20 NBA season, which include part of the time when Washington was in the Florida bubble. He averaged 11.6 points and 3.8 assists per game.

Who is the best Wizards player to also be a UConn Husky?

Of all the Wizards players who played for the UConn Huskies, it’s safe to say that Caron Butler (2005-10) is the most accomplished Wizards player who happened to play in Storrs.

Butler played two years at UConn from 2000-02, leading them to the Elite Eight his second year when they would lose to Maryland, the eventual national champions. Butler then declared for the NBA Draft and would play for the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers before getting traded to the Wizards in 2005.

Butler was in his prime while with the Wizards, averaging 19.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists over five seasons (2005-10). He also made two All-Star appearances in 2007 and 2008.