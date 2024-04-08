The Washington Wizards are heading to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday night.

With three games to play, the 15-64 Wizards have clinched the worst record in franchise history. They are still a game and a half up on the Detroit Pistons, however, so they likely will not finish with the league’s worst record. The Timberwolves, on the other hand, will tie a franchise record with 58 wins if they win out their schedule.

With tonight’s loss, the Washington Wizards have officially clinched their worst record in franchise history.



It’s their lowest win total since going 19-63 in ‘08-09, and lowest win percentage in a season since 1962 when they were the Chicago Packers. — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) April 8, 2024

The Timberwolves are a legitimately elite NBA team with an outside shot at making the Finals. Their defense is far and away the best unit in the league behind soon-to-be four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, who is accented by some shutdown perimeter defenders like Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels. Though they may miss Karl-Anthony Towns until the playoffs begin, the Wolves are still a nightmare opponent for opposing offenses and defenses alike.

Unfortunately for the Wizards, there is no stopping Anthony Edwards. I would say his offensive game is “effortless” if he didn’t exert more effort on every possession than a 10-day player fighting for a roster spot. Edwards is a bona fide top-ten player in the NBA, and watching him go to work in the jaw-droppingly deep Western Conference playoffs will be an absolute treat.

The Wizards have not been without their standouts as of late, chiefly Tristan Vukčević. Vuk is averaging 25 minutes per game over his last four outings, and over that span he is averaging 14.3 points and 6.5 rebounds. Vuk looks the part of not only a legitimate NBA player but also a solid draft steal with the 42nd overall pick in last year’s draft.

Obviously the Wizards are not playing for anything other than pride and love of the game as the 2023-24 NBA season comes to a close, so make sure to enjoy it before the NBA takes an extended leave of absence this summer. Wizards at Timberwolves tips off at 8 p.m. EST Tuesday night.