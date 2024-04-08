The Washington Wizards lost to the Toronto Raptors last night, 130-122. Let’s take a look at the stats and look at the good, bad and ugly.

Four Factors: Wizards at Raptors Pace eFG% TOV% ORB% FT/FGA ORtg Pace eFG% TOV% ORB% FT/FGA ORtg 109.3 56.20% 12.80% 16.30% 24.70% 111.6 109.3 56.80% 10.70% 18.60% 21.90% 118.9

The Good

The Wizards outscored the Raptors, 105-88 in the last three quarters of the game.

Washington’s offense over all wasn’t bad, especially after the first quarter. They dished 29 assists and committed 15 turnovers. Only 7 of them were committed in the last three quarters.

Only 7 of them were committed in the last three quarters. Jordan Poole has scored 20 or more points in four of his last five games . He has also dished over 10 assists in two of those same games, including 12 last night.

. He has also dished over 10 assists in two of those same games, including 12 last night. Garrett Temple (YES, THE FORMER WIZARD) is now with the Raptors. He scored 5 points in about 9 minutes of game action. Temple is now 37 years old (almost 38 actually), but has played 13 NBA seasons and has been an asset to all of the teams he has played on. Just had to give him a shoutout there.

The Bad

Johnny Davis got the start but played just 6 minutes. That broke a streak of 11 straight games where he played at least 10 minutes. Considering that his future is on notice, losing playing time late in the season is not a good thing.

The Wizards were outrebounded 49-43.

Even if the Wizards played an efficient offense, Toronto’s offense was better. The Raptors dished 33 total assists and 13 turnovers.

