The Washington Wizards lost to the Toronto Raptors Sunday, 130-122.

Already without Shamet, Jones, Kuzma and Holmes, Johnny Davis got injured early and left with a hip contusion.

Washington came out flat to start the contest, accruing seven turnovers in the games opening minutes to fall behind. Toronto shot 59% from the field in the first quarter to build a 29-point lead, threatening a blowout.

However Washington punched back in Q2, stepping up the defensive intensity and quickening the pace. Deni Avdija got the comeback started with a pair of and-one layups, and Jordan Poole found his teammates to the tune of eight first-half assists. Additionally, Corey Kispert made four of his five three-point attempts to cut the deficit to 13 entering halftime.

Out of the half, the sides traded buckets, with neither gaining much of an edge. Poole scored 17 points in the frame, drilling multiple contested threes to keep Washington in striking distance. A back-and-forth quarter ended with Toronto still in control, 99-87, entering the final quarter,

The Raptors decided to end things early, growing their lead to 18 before a Brian Keefe timeout. The Wizards fought back though, cutting the deficit to five before Toronto sunk some late free throws to secure the win, 130-122.

Washington fell to 15-64 on the season and clinched, at worst, the NBA’s second-worst record. The second-worst team is guaranteed a top-6 pick, so Washington will be picking in the top-6 for the first time in over a decade. The Wizards also clinched their worst record in franchise history, surpassing the 1962 Chicago Packers.

Stats:

Avdija: 32 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists

Poole: 29 points, 12 assists, 40% 3pt

Kispert: 21 points, 5-7 3pt

Baldwin Jr: 16 points, 10 rebounds