The Washington Wizards play the Toronto Raptors at 6 p.m. ET. The game should be on after the NCAA Division I women’s basketball championship game at 3 p.m. ET in ESPN in Cleveland.

Here are the odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who is expected to win the game?

The Wizards are 4.5 point underdogs. The over/under is 231.5 points. That means that the bookies believe the Wizards will clinch their franchise-worst season tonight.

Who are the expected leading scorers?

For the Wizards:

Kyle Kuzma: 23.5 (-110 over/-120 under

Immanuel Quickley: 20.5 (-120 over/-110 under)

Who are the expected leaders for other stats?

For assists:

Quickley: 7.5 (-115 over/-115 under)

Kuzma: 4.5 (+124 over/-160 under)

For rebounds:

Kuzma: 8.5 (+105 over/-135 under)

RJ Barrett: 6.5 (-135 over/+105 under)

Good luck with your bets!

