The Washington Wizards just played the Portland Trail Bblazers, and lost. In their previous 8 games before that they were 4-and-4, a .500 team! Had they won this last game they would have been 5 out of their last 10. Not bad!

As is typical from the past few seasons, the Washington Wizards are making a meaningless run to end the season — as many teams are either load-managing their way through the last stretch as they prepare for the post-season, or other tanking teams are smartly letting youngsters and G-leaguers get some minutes. But we’re used to this here in D.C.: the management can point to this and say how the team has improved and convince season-ticket holders to renew for the next exciting season.

Wizards: Richaun Holmes, Landry Shamet, Tyus Jones, Kyle Kuzma, Marvin Bagley III (Out),

Raptors: Bruce Brown, D.J. Carton,Chris Boucher (Out)

Avoiding franchise history, for now — The Wizards have lost 63 games so far this season, their most since the 2008-09 campaign. If they lose one more time, this will officially be the worst season in franchise history.

Two young teams — in the absence of huge story lines, it’ll be more or less a meaningless game with the Raptors trying to improve the lottery odds, and the Wizards, well, trying to do what Wizards have been doing (whatever that is). I suspect it will be an entertaining one though, as the Wizards have been shooting well recently. Their defense though is almost non-existent, especially when Avdija is not on the floor.

How much time should Jordan Poole get? — Jordan Poole’s benching did well for the team in some respects. It’s not clear why he’s starting again, and why Anthony Gill is getting all these minutes when they are clearly not part of the team’s future. Why not let the youngsters get some more minutes?

Several years ago, and while D.C. was snowed in, those who managed to make it to the game saw fantastic showdown with Kawhi and Beal with a double OT, it’s nice to watch again, it was also one of Scotty Brook’s better games as a coach: