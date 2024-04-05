The Washington Wizards lost to the Portland Trail Blazers, 108-102 on Friday night.

Washington struggled in this one to make shots from behind the arc, shooting only 5 for 33. In contrast, the Blazers shot 9 for 31 from downtown, but much of their damage came in the first half where they shot 7 for 18. Blazers went up by as many as 12 points but the Blazers begin to cool off as the game went on, as they only shot 2 for 13 from range after halftime.

The Wizards also struggled in the interior. They simply did not have an answer for Deandre Ayton. Ayton was able take advantage of the Wizards porous pick and roll coverage, as Ayton hit a number of pick and pop jumpers as well as some baskets in the interior. Ayton finished with a game-high 34 points and 13 rebounds.

Blazers outrebounded the Wizards 67-52 and gave up 64 points in the paint, largely thanks to Ayton.

This game really exposed the Wizards’ lack of size in the interior. Even though rookie Tristian Vukcevic had some moments, Ayton was able to have his way for much of this one. The Wizards drop their second straight game at home. Next up, the Wizards will face the Raptors in Toronto on Sunday evening.

Good and Bad from Wizards’ 2nd Round Pick

Vukcevic finished with another career-high 17 points, but he struggled with his shooting much of the game, including 0 for 5 from 3 point range. The Wizards were able to get him some easier looks down the stretch, but this was definitely a learning experience for Tristan.