The Washington Wizards host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. here is the preview.

Game Info

When: Friday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena

How to watch: Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

WIZARDS— Bilal Coulibaly, Isaiah Livers, Landry Shamet and Tyus Jones are among the Wizards out.

TRAIL BLAZERS — Matisse Thybulle, Afernee Simons, Malcolm Brogdon are among the players out.

Pregame Notes

The Wizards will try to stave off their chances of co-clinching a franchise worst 63-loss season. The Trail Blazers have trended quite poorly as of late, so this game should be competitive. For a point of reference, Portland lost 10 games in a row before beating the Charlotte Hornets last Wednesday.

We shall see what happens.