The Washington Wizards host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. here is the preview.
Game Info
When: Friday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Capital One Arena
How to watch: Monumental Sports Network
Injuries
WIZARDS— Bilal Coulibaly, Isaiah Livers, Landry Shamet and Tyus Jones are among the Wizards out.
TRAIL BLAZERS — Matisse Thybulle, Afernee Simons, Malcolm Brogdon are among the players out.
Pregame Notes
The Wizards will try to stave off their chances of co-clinching a franchise worst 63-loss season. The Trail Blazers have trended quite poorly as of late, so this game should be competitive. For a point of reference, Portland lost 10 games in a row before beating the Charlotte Hornets last Wednesday.
We shall see what happens.
Loading comments...