Live: Are we learning anything meaningful from the Wizards' end-of-season play?

Every March there are a few impressive performances that don't carry over into the next season and some that do. How do you tell which is which? On today's Bleav in Wizards podcast at 5:00 p.m. EST, Jahadi White and I will help differentiate between the two.

As an example, Wizards rookie Tristan Vukcevic last looked more impressive over the last week. But because he's so new to the team, are opposing teams even accounting for him on scouting reports yet? We'll break down why what we've seen from Vukcevic seems likely to translate longer-term.

We'll also cover whether his performance should have any impact on whether or not the Wizards draft a center in this June's draft. Additionally, should the recent play of Jordan Poole and Jared Butler steer the Wizards away from drafting a point guard? In general, we'll discuss the Wizards' young talent and whether any of them are like key contributors down the road.

Plus, we'll answer some listener questions about Deni Avdija's recent play and cover topics like Gilbert Arenas's comments about Nikola Jovic, the Wizards staying in D.C., anr the Capital City Go-Go's playoff run ending in dramatic fashion.