Yesterday, Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis spoke to Andrew Sorkin of CNBC’s Squawk Box. You can watch the entire interview in the video below.
In the interview, Leonsis discussed the following:
- How Leonsis decided to change course from potentially moving the Wizards and Capitals to Virginia to keeping the teams at Capital One Arena.
- How sports teams’ values appreciate over time.
- His vision of Washington, D.C. becoming a capital of women’s professional sports. Leonsis believes that women’s sports, not just the Washington Mystics is a “growth stock.” He doesn’t just see the potential of the Mystics. This could also include a women’s professional hockey and volleyball team in the years ahead.
Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
Loading comments...