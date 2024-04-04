 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ted Leonsis talks about his deal with the D.C. government and the future of women’s sports

The Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO was on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” yesterday.

By Albert Lee
Brooklyn Nets v Washington Wizards Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Yesterday, Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis spoke to Andrew Sorkin of CNBC’s Squawk Box. You can watch the entire interview in the video below.

In the interview, Leonsis discussed the following:

  • How Leonsis decided to change course from potentially moving the Wizards and Capitals to Virginia to keeping the teams at Capital One Arena.
  • How sports teams’ values appreciate over time.
  • His vision of Washington, D.C. becoming a capital of women’s professional sports. Leonsis believes that women’s sports, not just the Washington Mystics is a “growth stock.” He doesn’t just see the potential of the Mystics. This could also include a women’s professional hockey and volleyball team in the years ahead.

