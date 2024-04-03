The Washington Wizards on Wednesday kept things interesting against the Los Angeles Lakers at Capital One Arena. But the home team’s efforts fell short in a 125-120 affair.

The Wizards started hot with five threes made in the opening four minutes of the contest en route to a 19-8 lead. Washington made eight of their first nine shots, including an early triple from Tristan Vukcevic.

But the Lakers closed the first on a 20-8 run to take a 39-29 advantage at the end of the first.

LA pounded Washington in the paint throughout the first half. The Lakers were a +18 in points in the paint at halftime. Washington stayed within striking distance thanks to the three-point shot with 11 threes versus the Lakers’ 4. LA led 67-60 at the break.

The Wizards began to lose their grip on the game in the third. They fell behind 92-75 as the Lakers outscored them 25-15 to open Q3.

But Washington was able to threaten a comeback with a timely run to start the fourth quarter, which included back-to-back threes from Vukcevic.

Make that 15 points for the rook tonight. pic.twitter.com/UCqs0QPeuI — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) April 4, 2024

The good guys trimmed the lead to as few as two points midway through the fourth quarter. But LeBron James and Anthony Davis put on their big boy pants to close out the contest late.

Jordan Poole led the Wizards in scoring with 29 points on 10/19 shooting and 5 threes. Kyle Kuzma had himself a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

For the second straight night, Tristan Vukcevic surpassed his career high, scoring 15 points on 5/9 shooting with 3 triples, 3 rebounds, and a good block on Austin Reaves. The Wizards’ second-round pick also showed off his mobility and even flashed some passing ability.

Tristan Vukcevic in his first-career start:



15 PTS (career-high)

3 REB

3-6 3pt

+4



Another solid performance from the Wizards’ second-round rookie pic.twitter.com/VDSzbqoHAd — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) April 4, 2024

The Wizards’ next contest is on Friday as they host the Portland Trail Blazers.