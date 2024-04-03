D.C. Council passes legislation approving $515 million for Capital One Arena renovation

On Tuesday, the D.C. Council passed a $515 million package to renovate Capital One Arena and improve the area, according to reports by The Washington Post and WRC-TV. This news comes after an announcement that Monumental Sports & Entertainment agreed with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on last week.

Here are some of the specific things in the proposal:

Capital One Arena improvements will begin in the summer of 2025 and summer of 2026.

Noise restrictions regulations around Capital One Arena

17 additional police officers will patrol the arena.

The Wizards’ practice facility will be at the top floor of Gallery Place if possible. If the practice facility can’t be there, Monumental Sports & Entertainment may look at other places.

Monumental Sports will fully control the Entertainment and Sports Arena instead of Events DC

Tax exemptions so Monumental Sports doesn’t pay for a non-Monumental sports franchise. (Ex: an excise tax on a hypothetical Washington Commanders stadium or improvements to Nationals Park or Audi Field).

The D.C. Council passed the legislation, but still voiced concern that all improvements will end up costing more than $515 million.

