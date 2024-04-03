The Washington Wizards play the Los Angeles Lakers at 7p.m. ET. Here are the odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who is expected to win the game?

The Wizards enter this game as 12.5 point underdogs. The over/under is 233.5 points.

Who are the expected leaders?

For scoring:

LeBron James: 24.5 (-120 over/-110 under)

Anthony Davis: 24.5 (-120 over/-110 under)

Kyle Kuzma: 23.5 (-105 over/-125 under)

For assists:

James: 7.5 (-135 over/+105 under)

Jordan Poole: 6.5 (-120 over/-110 under)

For rebounds:

Davis: 13.5 (-130 over/+100 under)

Deni Avdija: 9.5 (-110 over/-120 under)

Good luck!

