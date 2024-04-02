The Washington Wizards defeated the Milwaukee Bucks at home on Tuesday night, 117-113.

The Wizards were without a ton of players due to injury and the G League playoffs happening Tuesday, having just eight rotational players available.

Despite that, they got off to a great start, led by Corey Kispert’s 15 first-half points. Deni Avdija poured in 11 points of his own to give the Wizards a 58-54 halftime lead.

Jordan Poole took over in the second half, diming up his teammates to a career-high 13 assists. Jared Butler and Tristan Vukcevic contributed as well, with 17 and 14 points respectively.

Giannis and the Bucks stormed back to erase a 14-point deficit in the final quarter, but the Wizards held them off to secure an impressive win.

The Wizards are back tomorrow to play the Los Angeles Lakers. Tip off is at 7 p.m. ET. See you then, folks.